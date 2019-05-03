MOSCOW — A Russian kindergarten teacher who forced a boy to his knees and ordered him to kiss the ground is to be fired.

Video appeared on social media and news sites this week showing the teacher harshly speaking to the boy, forcing him to his knees and telling him to kiss the earth "that feeds you" as other children look on. The kindergarten is in the southern city of Krasnodar.

According to Russian news agencies on Thursday, Krasnodar's education department director Alexei Nekrasov said the teacher will be fired "on the next working day." The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday, and the following three days have been holidays.

Anna Kuznetsova, the Kremlin's children's right ombudswoman, said police are investigating,