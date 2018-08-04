GLASGOW, Scotland — Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov set a world record in the final of the men's 50-meter backstroke at the European Championships on Saturday.
Kolesnikov finished in 24 seconds to beat the previous best mark set by Britain's Liam Tancock, who timed 24.04 at the 2009 world championships in Rome.
Robert-Andrei Glinta of Romania won silver after trailing Kolesnikov by 0.55, and Shane Ryan of Ireland finished 0.64 behind for bronze.
It's the 18-year-old Kolesnikov's second gold medal of the European Championships after winning the 4x100 freestyle with the Russian team on Friday. He also won four European titles at the short-track championships in Copenhagen last year.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
National
Trump rips LeBron James in tweet; Wolves' Towns responds angrily
Ahead of campaigning in Ohio on Saturday, President Donald Trump unleashed a withering attack on the state's favorite son, savaging LeBron James in a late-night tweet that derided the intelligence of one of the nation's most prominent African-American men.
Golf
Pornanong singing to keep lead of Women's British Open
Pornanong Phatlum made the Royal Lytham course sing for her again as she held on to her overnight one-shot lead of the Women's British Open after the third round on Saturday.
Golf
Kenny Perry shoots second-round 60 to lead 3M Championship by five
Kenny Perry, the only back-to-back winner in 3M Championship history, has a third trophy well within his sights after a tournament-record-tying 60 in Round 2 on Saturday.
Vikings
The Latest: Lots of jerseys, college teammates out for T.O.
The Latest on Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions Saturday in Canton, Ohio, and Terrell Owens' separate celebration in Chattanooga, Tennessee (all times local):___3:20 p.m.Terrell…
Golf
Perry shoots 12-under 60 for lead in Champions Tour event
Kenny Perry tied a tournament record with a 12-under 60 and has a five-shot lead after two rounds of the 3M Championship.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.