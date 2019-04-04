MOSCOW — An unmanned Russian spacecraft carrying more than three tons of cargo is headed for the International Space Station.
The Progress freighter blasted off Thursday from the Russian launch facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, and is to dock with the space station after a trip of about three hours.
The spaceship is carrying fuel, food, water, oxygen and other supplies for the space station, which currently has three Americans, two Russians and one Canadian aboard.
