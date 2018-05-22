MOSCOW — The Russian navy says one of its nuclear-powered submarines has successfully test-fired four intercontinental ballistic missiles in unison.
The navy said the submarine, named Yuri Dolgoruky after the medieval prince who founded Moscow, launched the Bulava missiles on Tuesday from a submerged position in the White Sea. The navy said the mock warheads the missiles carried reached their targets on the opposite side of Russia — the Kura shooting range on the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula.
The exercise marked the first simultaneous launch of four Bulava missiles, which can carry multiple nuclear warheads and has a range of up to 9,300 kilometers (about 5,770 miles.)
The Yuri Dolgoruky is the first in a series of new Borei-class submarines carrying the Bulava. Russia now has three and five more are under construction.
