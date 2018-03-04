MOSCOW — The campaign office of Russian presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak says she was doused with water and knocked to the ground in an assault.

The Sunday incident came several days after Sobchak threw water on nationalist presidential candidate Vladimir Zhirinovsky during a televised debate.

According to a statement on Sobchak's campaign website, the man who threw water on her at the entrance of a Moscow hotel said "This is for Zhirinovsky." The statement said the man was detained by police and identified him as a staff member of the Moscow city council.

Sobchak, who rose to fame hosting a TV reality show, casts herself as the candidate for Russians fed up with current politics, but has largely avoided personal criticism of President Vladimir Putin.