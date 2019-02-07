MOSCOW — A senior Russian diplomat says that another U.S.-Russian nuclear pact is in danger following the U.S. move to withdraw from a Cold War-era arms control treaty.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Thursday that the U.S. refusal to negotiate an extension to the New Start treaty signals Washington's intention to let it expire. He warned that time is running out to save the pact that expires in 2021.

Ryabkov also said Russia stands ready for talks on a possible successor to the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty. The U.S. on Saturday formally suspended its obligations under the INF that bans all land-based missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,410 miles) over alleged Russian violations. Russia, which has denied any breaches, has followed suit.