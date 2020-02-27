MOSCOW — Mourners are placing lit candles and bouquets of flowers on the Moscow bridge where Russian opposition figure Boris Nemtsov was gunned down five years ago.

People in the small Thursday night gathering on the bridge, with St. Basil's Cathedral at the foot of one of its approaches, briefly chanted "Russia will be free," but did not actively demonstrate.

The 55-year-old Nemtsov was one of Russia's most energetic and charismatic opposition figures. His killing was a blow to forces opposing President Vladimir Putin.

An officer in the security forces of Chechnya's Kremlin-backed leader was sentenced to 20 years for firing the shots that killed Nemtsov. Four other men were sentenced to 11 to 19 years for involvement.