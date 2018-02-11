MOSCOW — Russia's Emergencies Ministry says a passenger plane has crashed near Moscow and fragments of it have been found.
The An-148 regional jet disappeared from radar screens shortly after takeoff from Moscow's Domodedovo Airport on Sunday afternoon. News reports said 71 people — 65 passengers and six crew — were aboard the plane heading for the city of Orsk, about 1,500 kilometers (1,000 miles) southeast of Moscow.
The Tass news agency says the plane fragments were found in the Ramenskoye area about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the airport.
Russian media said the jet belonged to Saratov Airlines.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: Loch slips to 5th, Gleirscher takes gold in luge
The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local):
World
Pakistani leading rights activist, Asma Jehangir, dead at 66
Asma Jehangir, one of Pakistan's most prominent right activists and lawyers, died on Sunday of a heart attack in the eastern city of Lahore at the age of 66, her daughter said.
World
Royal wedding guess list: Who gets a nod from Harry, Meghan?
Forget the Winter Olympics, the Champion's League or the Super Bowl. The real competition right now is who's going to be invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.
World
The Latest: Kim Jong Un's sister departs South Korea
The Latest on a high-level North Korean delegation's visit to South Korea for the Olympics (all times local):
World
UK's top diplomat meets Myanmar's Suu Kyi on Rohingya crisis
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson met Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Sunday to discuss the Southeast Asian nation's Muslim ethnic Rohingya minority and how almost 700,000 of them can be repatriated safely after fleeing to Bangladesh to escape violence perpetrated largely by Myanmar's military.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.