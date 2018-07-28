– State-sponsored Russian hackers appear far more interested this year in demonstrating that they can disrupt the U.S. electric utility grid than the midterm elections, according to U.S. intelligence officials and technology company executives.

Despite attempts to infiltrate the online accounts of two Senate Democrats up for re-election, intelligence officials said they have seen little activity by Russian military hackers aimed at either major U.S. political figures or state voter registration systems.

By comparison, according to intelligence officials and executives of the companies that oversee the world's computer networks, there is surprisingly far more effort directed at implanting malware in the electrical grid.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity but their conclusions were confirmed by several executives of technology and technology security firms.

This past week, the Department of Homeland Security reported that over the last year, Russia's military intelligence agency had infiltrated the control rooms of power plants across the U.S. In theory, that could enable it to take control of parts of the grid by remote control.

While the department cited "hundreds of victims" of the attacks, far more than they had previously acknowledged, there is no evidence that the hackers tried to take over the plants, as Russian actors did in Ukraine in 2015 and 2016.

FILE-- Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 19, 2018. Microsoft announced at a security conference in July that it stopped an attack last fall aimed Senate staff offices. While it did not name who was targeted, McCaskill, who was in a tight race for reelection, conceded after weeks of declining to discuss the subject, that her office had been struck, in what she called an unsuccessful attack.

In interviews, U.S. intelligence officials said that the department had understated the scope of the threat. So far, the White House has said little about the intrusions other than raise the fear of such breaches to maintain old coal plants in case they are needed to recover from a major attack.

On Friday, President Donald Trump was briefed on government efforts to protect the coming midterm elections from what a White House statement described as "malign foreign actors." It said it was giving cybersecurity support to state and local governments to protect their election systems.

"The president has made it clear that his administration will not tolerate foreign interference in our elections from any nation state to other malicious actors," the statement said.

Keeping their powder dry?

It is possible that Russian hackers are holding their fire until closer to Election Day in November. Given the indictments this month of 12 Russian military officers who are accused of U.S. election interference, the agency once known as the GRU may be all too aware it is being closely watched by the National Security Agency and other U.S. intelligence services.

But that has not completely deterred Russia's intelligence agencies from targeting ­politicians.

Microsoft announced at a security conference recently that it stopped an attack last fall aimed at Senate staff offices. While the company did not identify who was targeted, Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., who faces a tight race for re-election, said Thursday night that her office had been struck in what she called an unsuccessful attack.

She acknowledged the breach only after the Daily Beast identified her as one of the lawmakers whose offices had been the target of an effort to obtain passwords.

"Russia continues to engage in cyberwarfare against our democracy," McCaskill said in a statement. "While this attack was not successful, it is outrageous that they think they can get away with this. I will not be intimidated."

U.S. officials said it was unclear whether the attack was related to McCaskill's re-election bid. She serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee, and one senior official said it was possible that the hackers were seeking a way into the panel's access to classified military operations.

Officials of Microsoft, which detected the intrusion in October and November, agreed.

"When we see an attempt like this, we have no way of discerning what the attacker's motivation is," Tom Burt, the vice president for customer security and trust at Microsoft, said on Friday.

McCaskill was one of two legislators whose offices Microsoft found were being targeted by the Russian hackers; the company has declined to name the other. (Burt initially told the Aspen Security Forum that three members of Congress had been targeted, but he said Friday that the many accounts that were targeted now appear to have belonged to employees from only two legislative offices.)

Microsoft blocked the attacks with a special court order that allowed it to seize control of internet domains created by Russians that appeared to be official Microsoft sites, but were not. The company has used that procedure at least three times against hackers who are linked to Russian military intelligence.