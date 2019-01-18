MOSCOW — The Russian Defense Ministry says that two fighter jets have collided in midair in the Far East.
The Russian military said in a statement on Friday that two Su-34 jets were performing training flights when they came into contact about 35 kilometers (22 miles) from the shore in the Sea of Japan.
Both crews ejected from their aircraft but it was not immediately clear where they were. Rescue crews have been dispatched to the area. There was no immediate information about the fate of the jets.
The Russian military said the fighter jets were not carrying missiles.
