WASHINGTON — The Russian embassy in Washington has a new address, at least symbolically.

A portion of Wisconsin Avenue in front of the embassy is being officially renamed Boris Nemtsov Plaza on Tuesday, in what amounts to a D.C.-sponsored effort to troll the Russian government.

Nemtsov was an outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin; he was murdered near the Kremlin three years ago. Washington's city council approved the change last month, after public hearings that included testimony from Nemtsov's daughter, Zhanna Nemtsova.

Washington city councilwoman Mary Cheh, who sponsored the bill, denies the move has any connection to current allegations of Russian election meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign. Rather, she says, the goal is to honor a Russian patriot and democracy-advocate.

The Kremlin has not officially commented on the issue.