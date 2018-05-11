MOSCOW — A Russian player who was investigated by FIFA over doping has been included in Russia's preliminary World Cup squad.

Defender Ruslan Kambolov was investigated after a World Anti-Doping Agency report alleged doping cases in Russian football were covered up as part of a wider conspiracy in dozens of sports.

Lawyers for Kambolov said last month that his case was closed for lack of evidence, though FIFA hasn't confirmed that.

In the 28-man preliminary squad, only three players are from clubs outside World Cup host Russia. They are Villarreal forward Denis Cheryshev, Fenerbahce defender Roman Neustaedter and Brugge goalkeeper Vladimir Gabulov.

Zenit St. Petersburg forward Alexander Kokorin is a notable absentee after failing to recover from a knee injury.

The preliminary squad must be cut to 23 players by June 4.