MOSCOW — A choir in the Russian city of St. Petersburg has drawn criticism for performing a satirical song about firing a missile on the United States from a Soviet nuclear submarine.

The video of the Saturday performance by the St. Petersburg Concert Choir was published over the weekend but only gained attention on Tuesday. The choir promptly turned off the option of comments on its social media page after it was inundated with indignant remarks.

The song, popular in the 1980s, jokes about Soviet troops being willing to fire a missile on the U.S. "for three rubles."

The choir said in a statement Tuesday that it performs a variety of songs authentic to the time they were written, and that it refuses to "rewrite lyrics for the sake of political correctness."