MINSK, Belarus — Ukrainian and Russian officials say final details have been worked out for a contract that will continue shipments of Russian gas to European markets.
The current contract for gas being sent to Europe through the territory of Ukraine expires at the end of the year and there had been high concern that failing to reach a new agreement would interrupt supplies as winter sets in.
The Ukrainian presidential administration says details will be announced on Saturday. Russian deputy prime minister Dmitry Kozak says the deal is expected to be signed by the end of the year.
