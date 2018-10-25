UNITED NATIONS — Russia is trying to get the U.N. General Assembly to adopt a resolution supporting a landmark missile treaty following President Donald Trump's announcement that the U.S. is withdrawing from the pact.

The U.S. accuses Russia of violating the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which eliminates all ground-launched cruise and ballistic missiles with a range of 500-5,500 kilometers (300-3,400 miles).

Russia presented the draft to the Assembly's disarmament committee Thursday but the U.S. protested that it was after the Oct. 18 deadline for submitting resolutions — but Russia argued that Trump's announcement came after the deadline, Russian Mission spokesman Fedor Strzhizhovskiy said.

The U.S. called for a vote on whether the resolution could be submitted which it lost and the committee chair is now seeking consensus, he said.