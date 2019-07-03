MOSCOW — Russia's state-controlled natural gas monopoly Gazprom has signed a five-year contract to import gas from the energy-rich Central Asian nation of Turkmenistan.
Gazprom said Wednesday the contract envisages importing 5.5 billion cubic meters of Turkmen gas a year.
The company resumed buying Turkmen gas in April more than three years after cutting off purchases of the ex-Soviet country's key export.
Prior to halting imports in 2016 amid a slump in global prices, Russia had been the largest customer for Turkmen gas, buying about 10 billion cubic meters a year. The loss of exports to Russia was a significant blow to the Turkmen economy.
