MOSCOW — A spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry is rejecting U.S. calls for Moscow to withdraw its military specialists from Venezuela and to halt other forms of support for embattled President Nicolas Maduro.
Maria Zakharova said at a briefing Thursday that Russia had sent military help to Venezuela under a bilateral agreement. She questioned the grounds for U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's Wednesday demand for their withdrawal.
"(Was it) on the grounds of international law, on the basis of internal American law or on the basis of some kind of other legal act that nobody knows about?" she said.
Pence's call was "a completely arrogant attempt to dictate to a sovereign state," she said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Turkish employee of US consulate to remain in custody
A court in Istanbul ruled on Thursday that a Turkish employee of the U.S. Consulate should remain in custody pending the outcome of his trial on charges of espionage and attempting to overthrow the Turkish government, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.
World
Russia: Pence's call for Venezuela withdrawal 'arrogant'
A spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry is rejecting U.S. calls for Moscow to withdraw its military specialists from Venezuela and to halt other forms of support for embattled President Nicolas Maduro.
World
UK report finds technical risks in Huawei network gear
British cybersecurity inspectors said Thursday they found significant technical issues in Chinese telecom supplier Huawei's software that pose risks for the country's mobile networks.
World
'It doesn't open': Mosque survivors describe terror at door
When the gunman began to attack the Al Noor mosque, Ahmed Alayedy scrambled to get to the nearest emergency exit. He was the first one there.
World
Pope explains reluctant ring kiss: fear of spreading germs
Pope Francis has set the record straight about why he pulled his hand away when throngs of people lined up this week to kiss his ring: for fear of spreading germs.