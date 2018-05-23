HELSINKI — Russia says it won't ratify a long-overdue border treaty with Estonia unless the small Baltic country stops its anti-Russian rhetoric.

Russia's Embassy in Tallinn said Wednesday on Facebook that an "atmosphere free of confrontation must prevail in bilateral relations" for the treaty ratification in the Russian Parliament, or Duma.

The treaty was originally signed by Russia and Estonia in 2005 but it fell through. It was re-signed in 2014.

The comments came after Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid told local broadcaster ERR Tuesday that she will only visit Moscow after Russia ratifies the treaty that must be approved by both countries' parliaments.

Estonian lawmakers have initially accepted the deal and continue to await Russia's next move.

Russia routinely accuses the former Soviet republic of 1.3 million of discriminating against its sizable ethnic-Russian minority. Estonia gained its independence in 1991.