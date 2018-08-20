MOSCOW — Russia and Egypt have discussed ways to expand their military ties and boost anti-terrorism cooperation.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said during Monday's talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Mohamed Zaki, that Moscow strongly supports Egypt's efforts to combat militants in the Sinai Peninsula.

Shoigu said the Russian military is ready to share the experience of its military campaign in Syria with Egypt. Zaki noted that Moscow and Cairo have a shared view of current security challenges.

An Islamic State affiliate downed a Russian airliner over Sinai in October 2015, killing all 224 people aboard and raising concerns over security at Egyptian airports. Moscow suspended flights to Egypt and only allowed them to resume in April after Egyptian authorities enhanced the airport security.