MOSCOW — A mystery explosion at a Russian weapons testing range involved radioactive materials, authorities admitted on Saturday, as the blast’s death toll rose and signs of a creeping radiation emergency, or at the least fear of one, grew harder to mask.

In a statement released at 1 a.m. Saturday, Russia’s nuclear energy company, Rosatom, said five employees had died, in addition to the two military personnel previously confirmed dead, as a result of a test on Thursday morning involving “isotopic sources of fuel on a liquid propulsion unit.”

“A bright memory of our comrades will forever live in our hearts,” the statement said.

The statement, though, shed little light on exactly what detonated Thursday at the White Sea testing range. No use for the propulsion unit was mentioned, although President Vladimir Putin previously boasted that Russia has developed a nuclear engine for long-range missiles. And there was no explanation why the authorities in a nearby city had reported rising radiation levels for a brief period several hours later.

While the government has provided no full explanation of what happened, Rosatom’s statement suggested a mishap during a test of a new class of nuclear-engined weapons that Putin first spoke publicly about last year.

At the least, the statement came as the first formal acknowledgment from a central government source that radioactive materials had been involved in the accident. It offered no details on the materials used and potentially released into the environment. It said the deaths were “a result of an incident at a testing range in Arkhangelsk region.”

Tass, a state news agency, cited an unnamed official at Rosatom offering additional details and explaining the delay in announcing the additional deaths.

The test occurred on a platform at sea, the news agency reported, and the explosion threw several people into the water. “The search continued as long as hope remained to find survivors,” Tass quoted the official as saying. “Only after this was the announcement made of deaths of five employees.”