MOSCOW — A child in central Russia who fell into a sewer has been rescued by a search party member who fell in, too.
The Emergency Situations Ministry in Tatarstan said Friday that the search was mounted Thursday evening after parents reported their 10-year-old son missing. Scores of people combed the village of Cheremshan, the local forest and the riverbank.
Officials say the boy fell into an open sewer that wasn't visible because of the snow.
The boy is reported to be unharmed, while the search party member has sustained a fracture.
