TAMPA, Fla. — Russell Wilson struck out in his first spring training at-bat with the New York Yankees.
The Seattle Seahawks quarterback pinch hit for AL Rookie of the Year Aaron Judge in the fifth inning against Atlanta on Friday and swung past a 2-2 pitch from left-hander Max Fried.
A former minor league infielder, Wilson is spending this week working out with the Yankees, who acquired him from Texas last month and wanted to observe his leadership skills. He wants to soak up the attitude of a franchise with a record 27 World Series titles.
The 29-year-old Wilson led the Seahawks to the 2014 Super Bowl championship.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers hold off Iowa 90-89 to move into Big Ten women's semifinals
After losing a 12-point lead in the first half, Minnesota had to fight off a Big Ten player of the year Megan Gustafson's Big Ten tournament record 48 points
Sports
Fargo or New York? Easy call for gold medal US curling team
John Shuster's U.S. Olympic curling team had planned for a whirlwind couple of months in 2018, hoping to bounce from the Pyeongchang Games to the USA Nationals in Fargo and then perhaps on to the World Curling Championship in Las Vegas.
Twins
Rosario homers, Morrison triples as Twins beat Jays
Logan Morrison tripled and Jake Odorizzi had a strong outing in their debuts for the Twins.
Wild
After regaining his scoring touch, Staal's a steal for the Wild
North Score: After a downturn in Carolina and New York, veteran center Eric Staal is lighting lamps again — and making Minnesota's $10.5 million deal seem like a steal.
Gophers
No. 15 Michigan deals blow to Nebraska's NCAA hopes, 77-58
Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman scored 21 points and Moe Wagner had 20 as No. 15 Michigan dealt a significant blow to Nebraska's NCAA hopes, beating the Cornhuskers 77-58 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.