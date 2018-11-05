NEW YORK — D'Angelo Russell snapped out of a slump with 13 of his 21 points in the second half, and the Brooklyn Nets kept the sloppy Philadelphia 76ers winless on the road with a 122-97 victory on Sunday night.

The 76ers committed 28 turnovers, most in the NBA this season, leading to 39 points for the Nets. They fell to 0-5 away from home. They are 6-0 in Philadelphia.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson also scored 21 points and Caris LeVert had 20 for the Nets. They took a small lead into halftime thanks to 17 Philadelphia turnovers, then blew it open with a 41-point third quarter that was one of the biggest in Barclays Center history.

They kept pouring it on in the fourth and 76ers coach Brett Brown pulled Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons midway through the period facing a 24-point deficit.

Embiid finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds, taking only eight shots a day after going for 39 points and 17 rebounds in a victory over Detroit. Simmons had 20 points and 12 boards.

BUCKS 144, KINGS 109

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had his second triple-double this season with 26 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists to help Milwaukee rout Sacramento.

The Bucks improved to 8-1 — the best nine-game start in franchise history. They set a season high for points in a game and also set the franchise record for 3s made with 22.

Antetokounmpo's first triple-double came against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 24th when he had 32 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists.

Justin Jackson set a career-high with 22 points, Buddy Hield had 19 and De'Aaron Fox 15 for the Kings who had their five-game winning streak snapped.

WIZARDS 108, KNICKS 95

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Wall scored 26 points and Bradley Beal added 22 as Washington snapped a five-game losing streak.

Markieff Morris had 16 points and Jeff Green added 14 for Washington, which won for the second time in nine games.

The Knicks, who fell to 3-7, were led by Enes Kanter's 18 points and 12 rebounds. Trey Burke had 13 points.

MAGIC 117, SPURS 110

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Aaron Gordon scored 26 points and Orlando held on to beat San Antonio after nearly blowing a 26-point lead with 9 minutes remaining.

D.J Augustin added 18 points for Orlando, which scored a season high and hit 12 3-pointers.

DeMar DeRozan had 25 points as San Antonio's four-game winning streak came to an end on the second night of a back-to-back.

Orlando snapped a four-game skid, but had to bring its starters back into the game to preserve the victory.