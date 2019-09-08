MILWAUKEE — The Chicago Cubs' Addison Russell left Sunday's game against Milwaukee in the third inning, after he was hit on the head by a 94 mph pitch from Milwaukee's Adrian Houser.
Russell's helmet flew off as the ball hit around the area of his left cheek, and Russell fell to the ground.
Manager Joe Maddon and assistant athletic trainer Nick Frangella rushed to the plate, and Russell initially stayed in the game. Russell stole second on the first pitch to David Bote and scored when Bote singled and right fielder Christian Yelich threw 20 feet to the first base side of the plate for an error.
Russell was replaced in the bottom half when Ian Happ entered at third and Bote moved from third to shortstop.
