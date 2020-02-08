WASHINGTON — Fatts Russell scored 24 points and Rhode Island stretched its winning streak to 10 games, easily beating George Washington 82-51 on Saturday.
Jeff Dowtin scored 14 points for the Rams (18-5, 10-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tyrese Martin and Cyril Langevine added 11 points apiece with Langevine grabbing 13 rebounds.
Rhode Island had its best defensive day of the season, holding the Colonials' to 29% shooting.
Shawn Walker Jr. scored 14 points for the Colonials (10-14, 4-7), Jameer Nelson Jr. added 11 and Chase Paar 10 with eight rebounds.
Rhode Island matches up against Dayton on the road on Tuesday. George Washington takes on George Mason on the road next Saturday.
