The looming deadline for the senior lifetime pass for the national park system, mentioned in the Star Tribune recently, has resulted in a lot of disappointed visitors. The only Twin Cities location that still had the passes — the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge — ran out.

“There’s been incredible demand throughout the nation and locally as people try to get this bargain,” said Sandi Kizer, visitor service program manager at the wildlife refuge. “We expect the demand to continue because of the deadline.” More than 2,500 passes were sold at its Bloomington office last week, and its final 500 were disbursed on Tuesday.

The last day for the senior deal is Aug. 27, when the lifetime pass goes from $10 to $80. The passes are available only to those age 62 and older, who are either U.S. citizens or permanent residents.

More passes are on order, though the delivery date is unknown. Kizer expects any new passes will sell out quickly. Both the website and the recorded phone message for the wildlife refuge indicate the current sold-out status, and both will be updated to reflect any changes.

Kizer recommends that seniors fill out the mail-in application, available at tinyurl.com/y9pedc5h to download and print, which does have an additional $10 fee for processing. “You’ll be saving $60 rather than $70, but you won’t have to wait in line,” she reminds seniors.

Though there is also an online application, the website has been overwhelmed by visitors and is not dependable for digital responses. The mail-in application is the best approach for those who do not have a pending trip in the next 12 weeks, which is how long these applications are taking to process (this lengthy wait will likely increase, given the demand, Kizer said).

If you have a trip planned before the end of August, she recommends checking out other sites along the way where the pass could be purchased in person (the options go far beyond parks to include national forests, grasslands and more). For a complete listing of sites, see tinyurl.com/ybmo4to and be sure to call ahead to check availability. Bring along a mail-in application, in the event that passes aren’t available along your route.

For updates on the passes at the Minnesota Wildlife Refuge office (3815 American Blvd. E., 952-854-5900, Bloomington, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun.), check the website at fws.gov/refuge/Minnesota_Valley, or call 952-854-5900 (listen to the full recorded message; do not push “O” ).

“Keep in mind you will have the rest of your life to use this pass, even if you don’t have it for an upcoming trip,” Kizer said.

Find more information at recreation.gov.