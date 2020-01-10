Rush drummer Neil Peart, whose virtuosity at the drum kit made him one of the most accomplished instrumentalists in rock history, has died after a battle with brain cancer, according to the group’s official Twitter account. He was 67.

His representative, Elliot Mintz, said in a statement Friday that Peart died at his home Tuesday in Santa Monica. The band posted a message on Twitter also confirming the news.

The Canadian musician and lyricist joined in 1974 with singer-bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson to form the progressive rock trio, which was beloved by fans for music that blithely defied the strictures of simple three-chord pop music of the ’50s and ’60s.

In its place, Rush delivered expansive, often dizzyingly complex pop music compositions that, along with those of English prog-rock heroes Yes and Emerson, Lake & Palmer, had more in common with the barrier bending music of 20th-century composers such as Igor Stravinsky and Karl Stockhausen than with the blues and country-rooted sounds of early rock ‘n’ roll.

Beginning in 1974 with the album titled “Rush,” the band released a series of gold and platinum albums that extended its popularity into the new millennium.

“Today, Rush is cited as an influence by such diverse bands as Metallica, Foo Fighters, Nine Inch Nails, Rage Against the Machine, Primus, Pantera, Tool, Death Cab for Cutie, the Mars Volta, the Smashing Pumpkins, Queensryche and Dream Theatre,” critic Rob Bowman wrote for the threesome’s 2013 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. “Metallica’s Kirk Hammett calls Rush ‘the high priests of conceptual rock’.”

Drummer Neil Peart of Canadian rock band Rush performs at Target Center in Minneapolis September 24, 2012.

At the ceremony in Los Angeles when Rush was welcomed into the Rock Hall, Peart humorously skewered the whole process with a speech in which he repeated the phrase “Blah, blah, blah” during the group’s turn at the microphone.

Lee described his relationship with Peart in 2002: "He uses me as sort of an editor. He gives me complete freedom when he gives me a page of written lyrics. I'm free to use all of them, none of them or pick out a few and write a song around them and he'll fill in the blanks."

Star Tribune staff writer Jon Bream contributed to this report, which includes material from the Associated Press.