HONOLULU — As Rep. Tulsi Gabbard travels throughout Iowa and New Hampshire trying to kick start her Democratic presidential bid she is facing a serious challenge back home in Hawaii for her U.S. House seat.
State Sen. Kai Kahele, a fellow Democrat, is picking up endorsements and criticizing Gabbard for focusing on national issues
The 45-year-old Native Hawaiian is a combat veteran and pilot for the Hawaii Air National Guard. He flies passenger jets for Hawaiian Airlines and is a member of the pilots union, a helpful attribute in union-friendly Hawaii.
Gabbard hasn't indicated whether she will run for re-election.
