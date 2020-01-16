TOWN OF BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. — A man has been struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while running along a road in Dane County, according to sheriff's officials.
The 26-year-old Mount Horeb man was running on county Highway JG in the Town of Blue Mounds Wednesday afternoon when he was struck, authorities said.
The victim was running near the shoulder of the road facing oncoming traffic. Investigators believe he was struck between 12:45 p.m. and 1:15 p.m.
They are encouraging anyone who was in the area during that time and may have information to contact the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
