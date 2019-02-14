FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Colorado runner who survived a mountain lion attack says he wrestled the young animal to the ground and jammed his foot onto its neck to suffocate it to death.
Travis Kauffman says the lion locked its jaws on his wrist and was clawing his face and arms during the Feb. 4 attack in the mountains west of Fort Collins.
His remarks came in a video interview with state wildlife officials released Thursday.
Kauffman says he heard a rustling noise behind him, turned and saw the cat 10 feet (3 meters) away. The cat lunged and began biting and clawing him.
He says they fell to the ground, and he tried to hit the cat with a rock and stab it with twigs before getting his foot onto its neck.
