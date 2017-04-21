Two runaway teenagers from New Prague have been found alive and safe in Arizona, authorities said.
Hailey Ann Delbow, 16, and Terry Dewayne Cook, 17, were last seen around 11 a.m. April 15 at a Wal-Mart in Shakopee. They were believed to have been headed for Texas.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office had asked for the public’s help in finding the teens.
On Thursday, the teens were found “unharmed and safe” in Maricopa County and their parents notified, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said.
