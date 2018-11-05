Cocktail menus could be popping up in more Minneapolis restaurants if voters approve a city charter amendment on the ballot this Election Day.

Ballot question no. 1 asks voters if they want to remove a section of the charter that gives the state Legislature —rather than the city of Minneapolis — control over the liquor license applications of restaurants in most of the city.

Currently, only restaurants within a 7-acre zone around commercially zoned businesses can serve liquor. Businesses in the rest of the city's neighborhoods can serve only beer and wine, unless they get approval from state lawmakers — a process restaurant owners say is unfairly costly and complicated. As a result, only a few restaurants tucked into neighborhoods are licensed to serve hard liquor.

If a majority of voters mark "yes," restaurants that want to sell more than wine and beer would be able to go directly to City Hall for permission.

The change to the charter has the backing of many neighborhood restaurant owners, who say they are at a considerable disadvantage at a time when customers are increasingly interested in craft cocktails.

Some of those business owners were behind another recent effort to change decades-old liquor restrictions. In 2014, Minneapolis voters approved a change to the city charter that dropped requirements that restaurants sell food with alcohol orders and maintain strict ratios of food and alcohol sales.

Since then, Minnesota's alcohol laws changed in another significant way; the Legislature voted last year to allow alcohol sales on Sunday.

Neither that effort nor this year's push to change the charter have drawn any organized opposition.

