MACOMB, Ill. — Marlon Ruffin had a season-high 30 points to lift Omaha to a 93-86 win over Western Illinois on Saturday, its third win in a week.
Ruffin was out-dueled by the Leathernecks' Kobe Webster, who had 40 points, also a season high and a Western Illinois single-game record as a Division I team..
JT Gibson had 19 points for Omaha (15-14, 8-6 Summit League). KJ Robinson added 18 points. The 93 points were a season best.
Anthony Jones had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Leathernecks (5-19, 2-12), who have dropped nine. Zion Young added 11 points. Kyle Arrington had 10 rebounds.
Omaha faces North Dakota at home on Wednesday. Western Illinois takes on Oral Roberts on the road on Thursday.
