HAMBURG, Germany — Top-seeded Dominic Thiem was upset by Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open, losing 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) Friday.
Rublev, who beat a top-10 player for only the second time, recovered from two breaks in the first set to eliminate the two-time French Open finalist.
The 78th-ranked Rublev will next face either third-seeded Fabio Fognini or Pablo Carreno Busta.
Defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili also advanced, beating Hugo Dellien 6-2, 6-3. The fourth-seeded Georgian will next face either second-seeded Alexander Zverev or Filip Krajinovic.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Three swings, three homers: Cruz has a blast in 10-3 win over White Sox
Nelson Cruz hit home runs on the first swing of his first three-at-bats. He'd never had a three-homer game before and it set the tone for a blowout victory over the White Sox.
Sports
Lakeville teen Regan Smith breaks 200-meter backstroke record, shocking swim world
Smith, who will be a senior at Lakeville North, will race for a world championship Saturday.
Vikings
Hughes, Morgan, three others sidelined as Vikings start full-squad workouts
In a new twist, Coach Mike Zimmer described Mike Hughes’ knee injury as “multi-ligament,” so more damage was done than to his ACL last season;
Twins
Twins interested in Syndergaard, but Mets' asking price high
The Mets, according to sources, are eyeing Minnesota's top prospects as part of a package for Noah Syndergaard, who has two more years of arbitration remaining.
Outdoors
Two Edina boys pull monster sturgeon out of Minnehaha Creek
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants to know how a sturgeon, especially such a large and old one, ever get into that creek.