ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Andrei Rublev had to come from a set down to beat qualifier Ilya Ivashka 4-6, 6-0, 6-4 Tuesday in the first round of the St. Petersburg Open.
Ivashka was a break up at 4-3 in the third set before Rublev won the next three games to seal the match. Rublev is coming off a run to the last 16 at the U.S. Open and next plays Ricardas Berankis in the second round.
In one of his last matches before retiring at the end of the season, veteran Janko Tipsarevic retired hurt while losing 7-5, 3-6, 3-1 to Damir Dzumhur.
