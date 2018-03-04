FRISCO, Texas — Real Salt Lake's Marcelo Silva scored an own goal in the 86th minute and FC Dallas escaped the season opener with a 1-1 draw Saturday night.
Maximiliano Urruti dribbled in from the right corner of the 18-yard box and fired a low hard cross that Silva deflected it into the top of the net.
Joao Plata opened the scoring for Real Salt Lake in the 25th minute. His cutback caused defender Reggie Cannon to overrun the pursuit and he finished with a drive into the far corner.
