MADISON, Wis. — Kelda Roys has raised more than any other Democratic candidate for governor in the month leading up to next week's primary election, even though she trails in recent polls.

Campaign finance reports filed with the state this week give a picture of where the candidates stand a week before the Aug. 14 primary.

Roys raised the most among Democrats at about $147,000 for the month and she had nearly $292,000 cash on hand.

But she and the others have trailed front-runner Tony Evers in the two most recent Marquette University Law School polls, which showed him with a double-digit lead. Evers raised $109,000 in July and had $158,000 cash on hand.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker raised $670,000 in the month, about half of what he brought in over the same month four years ago.