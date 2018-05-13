COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Daniel Royer and Derrick Etienne scored to help the New York Red Bulls beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Saturday night.
Royer opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a left-footed half volley to finish Bradley Wright-Phillips' wide cross.
Etienne was initially called offside on a goal in the 76th minute, but video review reversed the call and the Red Bulls (6-3-0) led 2-0.
Jack McBean pulled the Rapids (2-5-2) to 2-1 with a follow-up on Shkelzen Gashi's saved attempt in the 85th minute.
The Red Bulls have won four of their last five. The Rapids have dropped four in a row.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Hartman: Molitor, Anderson have had a lasting friendship
Baseball lifers Paul Molitor and John Anderson first met more than 43 years ago while at the University of Minnesota.
Twins
Twins likely to play March games at Target Field in 2019
Baseball Insider: The Twins haven't seen their preliminary 2019 schedule yet, but they know what it will almost certainly say: Minnesota will play its first-ever outdoor home games in March.
Twins
In the cards: Twins outfielders look down before they look up
North Score: The influence of analytics continues expansion into baseball, as evidenced by a growing reliance on outfield positioning charts. But baseball instinct remains part of the equation.
Sports
Brazil's Nunes beats Pennington and retains UFC title
Amanda Nunes of Brazil beat American Raquel Pennington early Sunday to defend her UFC bantamweight title for the third time. The heavily favored Brazilian won by technical knockout in the fifth round in front of her home fans in Rio de Janeiro.
Twins
Garver delivers late again as Twins topple Angels in 12 innings
After hitting a tying double to right on Friday to cap a comeback victory, Mitch Garver's RBI double in the 12th inning drove in Eddie Rosario with the winning run in a 5-3 victory.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.