– Shortstop Royce Lewis' home run accounted for the Twins' only run Tuesday in a 5-1 Grapefruit League loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

JT Realmuto and ex-Twin Logan Forsythe homered for the Phils.

Twins second baseman Luis Arraez went 0-for-4 and saw his spring training average fall to .115 (3-for-26).

Phillies star Bryce Harper left the game in the first inning as a precaution after being struck on his left foot by a Sean Poppen pitch; Harper told Phillies media relations that he was fine.

Poppen went three innings, giving up two runs and seven hits. Griffin Jax gave up two runs in two innings of work.

Willians Astudillo, Brent Rooker and Ehire Adrianza had two hits each for the Twins (7-7-4). New Phils shortstop Didi Gregorius, a Twins nemesis, broke an 0-for-22 streak with a single.

Royce Lewis during a Twins game Feb. 21 in Fort Myers, Fla.

Zack Wheeler, who signed a five-year, $118 million contract with Philadelphia after being pursued by the Twins in the offseason, pitched four innings, striking out six in his best outing of the spring. He gave up four hits, including Lewis' long home run to left field in the third inning.

Lewis, the top overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, is 5-for-25 in 10 spring training games, with two home runs.