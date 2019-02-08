BANGKOK — The selection of the elder sister of Thailand's king as a political party nominee for prime minister has upended a tradition of the palace playing no public role in politics. Most but not all modern monarchies steer clear of direct involvement in electoral politics or governing. Here is a look at the status of royals and government across the globe:

THAILAND

The Thai Raksa Chart party's choice of Princess Ubolratana, 67, formalizes her affiliation with a political machine that has been dismissed by hardcore royalists as opposed in spirit to the monarchy. It pits her against the military's preferred candidate, current Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who led a 2014 coup, ousting Thailand's last elected government. It also raises questions about the long-term partnership of the palace with the army. Usually, the royal family remains aloof from the country's political ferment and it's unclear how Thailand's strict lese majeste — the insulting of monarchy — law might affect the campaign or its aftermath.

___

BRITAIN

Queen Elizabeth II, the world's longest-reigning living monarch, mostly lives a life of ceremonial duty, world travel and great wealth. She also acts as hostess for state visits. As a constitutional monarch she and her family are prohibited from getting actively involved in politics, though she has a consultative role, meeting regularly with the prime minister. She signs legislation and is at the center of many political rituals, such as opening Parliament by reading a speech and a government agenda she plays no role in preparing.

___

BRUNEI

Southeast Asia's smallest nation is an absolute monarchy ruled by the wealthy, autocratic Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, who is also prime minister, defense minister and finance minister. He has ruled through emergency decree since 1984 and the country's last election was in 1962. The country's national ideology invokes Islam and history in support of the sultan's absolute power.

___

BHUTAN

The South Asian country in the eastern Himalayas, the region's last remaining Buddhist kingdom, transitioned from an absolute monarchy to a constitutional monarchy in 2008. The country's fourth king introduced a concept of gross national happiness in the 1970s, embracing sustainable development, education and health over economic growth. His son and current king, the U.S. and British-educated Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck (affectionately known as K-5) has overseen his country's democratization and land reforms.

___

JAPAN

The late Emperor Hirohito renounced his status as a living god and assumed a symbolic role under a U.S.-inspired constitution adopted after Japan's defeat in World War II. The imperial family eschews involvement in politics and are seen as resisting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's efforts to give the emperor a bigger role in order to restore pre-war paternalistic social values.

___

LESOTHO

The poor, mountainous kingdom encircled by South Africa has had a ceremonial, constitutional monarchy throughout decades of political instability since its independence from Britain in 1966. King Letsie III has openly criticized politicians for manipulating the military and shown interest in a more active political role. In the southern African kingdom of Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, King Mswati III is an absolute monarch who during his more than three decade long rule has been accused of suppressing human rights.

___

NORWAY

Like fellow Nordic royals Denmark's Queen Margrethe and Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf, Norway's King Harald mostly keeps to his traditional role as a figurehead. But he has spoken out in support of gay rights and diversity. In a 2016 speech, he said: "Norwegians are girls who love girls, boys who love boys, and girls and boys who love each other" and also that many Norwegians have emigrated from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Poland and other countries and that they "believe in God, Allah, the Universe and nothing."