MINNEAPOLIS — The Kansas City Royals' Jorge Lopez is perfect through seven innings against the Minnesota Twins.

A 25-year-old right-hander, Lopez was making his seventh big league start and fifth for Kansas City since he was acquired from Milwaukee in the late-July trade that sent Mike Moustakas to the Brewers.

Lopez has struck out two and thrown 51 of 83 pitches for strikes. The closest Minnesota has come to a base-runner was when right fielder Jorge Bonifacio raced back to the wall to grab Jorge Polanco's liner in the fourth inning.

Lopez made his big league debut with the Brewers in 2015, when he made a pair of late-season starts. He spent most of the next two years in the minors, making one relief appearance for the Brewers in July 2017. Lopez had 10 appearances for the Brewers this year, all in relief, and entered 1-3 with a 5.66 ERA for the Royals.

Kansas City leads 4-0. Hunter Dozier, Whit Merrifield and Alex Gordon have RBI singles for Kansas City, and Adalberto Mondesi doubled in a run.