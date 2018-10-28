WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to arrive in New Zealand on Sunday afternoon for the final stop of their 16-day tour of the South Pacific.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan are scheduled to spend four days in New Zealand, where they will meet with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, go for a trail walk in a national park, meet young people training to be part of Wellington's film industry, and visit a hatchery for New Zealand's national bird, the kiwi.

The couple are due to arrive on the same plane as a number of competitors returning from Sydney's Invictus Games, which Harry founded in 2014. The games give sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports such as wheelchair basketball.

On Saturday, Prince Harry ended the games in Sydney with a speech in front of a crowd of 12,000 people at the closing ceremony, in which he thanked the 500 competitors from 18 nations.

"Our competitors have helped turn the issue of mental health from a sad story to an inspiring one," Harry said. "They want to live rather than just be alive."

The prince said that while the Invictus competitors were often called heroes or legends, they were just ordinary men and women doing extraordinary things and reminding everyone that no challenge is too difficult to overcome.

Harry and Meghan, who is four months pregnant, have also visited Fiji and Tonga on their tour.