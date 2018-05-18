The day has almost arrived: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot Saturday in the royal-family-and-“Suits” mash-up we never knew we needed.

The couple will marry at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in front of family, friends and likely quite a few celebrities. Here’s everything you need to know about how to tune in:

When is the wedding?

The wedding ceremony will start at noon, London time. That means 6 a.m. Central. (All times after this are Central.)

When will the wedding be over?

Around 7 a.m. Afterward, Harry and Meghan go on a brief carriage ride around the castle to wave to the spectators.

Where can I watch online?

Most coverage will start quite early in preparation of guests arriving at the chapel. Sometimes arrivals are the best part, as you’ll get to scope out the fashion (OK, the hats) and finally see which stars are in attendance. Among the many online options (you may need a cable login for some):

CBS begins coverage at 3 a.m.; you can livestream it; same with BBC America.

PBS offers a livestream on its website at 3:30 a.m.

CNN will livestream everything on its homepage and apps starting at 4 a.m.

Where can I watch on TV?

Starting at 3 a.m.: BBC America, CBS

3:15 a.m.: PBS

3:30 a.m.: NBC

4 a.m.: ABC, CNN, E!, TLC, Fox News Channel

6 a.m.: CNN en Español will simulcast CNN’s coverage

Starting at 6:30 a.m.: “Broadcast legends” Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan (also known as Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon) will offer their special brand of commentary on HBO.

What if I accidentally sleep through it?

No judgment here. HLN will re-air the nuptials at 2 p.m. Saturday, as will CNN at 7 p.m.