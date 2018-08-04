LONDON — Weeks after tying the knot themselves, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at another wedding — this time as guests.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were attending the wedding Saturday of the prince's long-time friend Charlie van Straubenzee to Daisy Jenks.

Van Straubenzee has known the prince since childhood and was an usher at Harry and Meghan's wedding at Windsor Castle in May.

The prince wore a tailcoat and sunglasses, and Meghan a short-sleeved blue dress and matching fascinator, as the couple arrived at the medieval church of St. Mary the Virgin in Frensham, 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of London.

The former American actress waved to well-wishers outside the church on Saturday, which is also her 37th birthday.