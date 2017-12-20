A popular holiday light display in the west metro has gone dark. The homeowners say rowdy party buses have caused too many disruptions in the neighborhood, causing them to pull the plug.

Trista Lights is the lavish creation of Ryan Kasper-Cook. It features more than 17,000 computerized lights synced to music. Hundreds come to view the nightly light shows in Minnetrista that loop every 10 to 20 minutes and are augmented by music that played over FM radio.

Rowdy revelers arriving on party buses and other visitors not being able to use common sense with horns and loud music have led Kasper-Cook to turn it off for the rest of the season.

“Due to loud party buses who allowed their guests to party in our neighbors yard and are disrespecting our neighborhood, our show is now canceled in Minnetrista until further notice,” read a Facebook announcement announcing the shut down. “ We are sorry.”

Though he realizes the decision to go dark will disappoint many who planned to make the trek to see the show, the decision was made out of respect to his neighbors, Kasper-Cook said.

“Although our neighbors have been more than supportive and have not complained, we simply cannot allow this type of chaos out of respect to our neighborhood,” he wrote on Facebook.

In the announcement, Kasper-Cook hinted the display may make a return in 2018.