The consequences of a depleted roster Minnesota United used in a 0-0 draw with the Houston Dynamo revealed themselves in less than 10 minutes.

Houston had a second clean opportunity at a goal -- this one an uncontested header by Andrew Wenger -- early in the contest, and although the ball missed the goal, the moment caused United goalie Bobby Shuttleworth to yell and press his hands from his chest to near his hips. He was telling his teammates, it appeared, to calm down.

United, dealing with six players out to injury and three on national team duty, had just five players on the their bench. The team’s two new international acquisitions, winger Sam Nicholson and defender Michael Boxall, are still waiting for paperwork to be finalized before they can play.

So United played Brett Kallman -- who received a fifth yellow card and will be out the Loons’ next game -- for the first time since June 24, when he went out with a MCL sprain. Bashkim Kadri made first start since April 8, after he scored the first goal of his United career in friendly against Atlas FC on July 15.

All of that resulted in United’s flat performance. The Loons looked lacking in chemistry. They mustered a disappointing draw out of a game that seemed primed for a chance at three points that could have kickstarted for a four-game homestand and playoff push.

After about 13 minutes, Houston had already threatened on four times on quick, breakaway possessions. United shot once in the first half, compared to Houston’s 13, and the Loons’ opponent owned 62.2 percent of the first half possession.

The final numbers weren’t much better for United: Houston outshot the Loons 19-4 overall and finished the game possessing the ball for 65.7 percent of the contest.

United threatened near the end of the contest. Forward Christian Ramirez and Houston goalie Tyler Deric collided on a 50-50 ball in front of the goal. United then had two corner kicks in stoppage time, but nothing came of either.

Other than a Kevin Molino shot near the goal that Tyler Deric corralled after Molino broke away from a few defender, those were United’s best chances at a goal in the second half.

What makes this tie even more frustrating for United; Houston was dealing with its own losses.

The Dynamo did not have some of its best players, who were gone on national duty, including Erick Torres and Alberth Ellis. They’ve combined for 18 goals this season.

Houston, third in the western conference standings, is the most successful team United will play during its four-game home stand. But the Dynamo came into the contest winless through nine road games -- just like United. And the Loons, who have also been far better at home, tied Houston earlier this season, in Texas.

But with a thin roster that only got thinner after Joseph Greenspan, who has twice been on concussion protocol this season, left following a collision, an ideal opponent wasn’t enough. And with Kallman suspended for the next game, things only get bleaker for United if Greenspan remains out with an injury Saturday against the New York Red Bulls.