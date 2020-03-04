For the second time in 11 years, Cost Plus World Market has closed in Roseville.

The California-based home furnishings store, which also features an eclectic assortment of food, last week closed the location at 2401 Fairview Av. N. in the Rosedale Marketplace shopping center.

It was previously closed in 2009 along with locations in Woodbury, Minnetonka, Maple Grove, Rochester and Bloomington. The Roseville and Bloomington stores reopened in 2012, and the Maple Grove unit reopened in 2014.

Bed Bath & Beyond, which purchased World Market in 2012, announced that it would close up to 60 stores in 2020, including up to 40 of its own brand and up to 20 buybuyBaby and World Market stores. No closings of Bed, Bath & Beyond stores in Minnesota have been announced.

Store reps said that employees from the Roseville location will be offered positions in the other two Twin Cities locations. The store was closed due to a lease expiration. The Bloomington and Maple Grove locations will remain open.

Bed Bath & Beyond in October tapped Mark Tritton, former chief merchant at Minneapolis-based Target, as chief executive.

About 260 World Market stores are still operating in the U.S.