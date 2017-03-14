In a unanimous decision hailed by animal welfare activists, Roseville has become the first city in the state to forbid the sale of dogs and cats at pet stores.

The City Council acted late Monday after months of hearings and debate, provoked by news reports on the findings of a federal inspection of the HarMar Pet Shop.

Gary Papineau, the store’s owner, said Tuesday: “I’m very disappointed by this decision.”

Christine Coughlin, Minnesota state director for the Humane Society of the United States, was thrilled.

“The community really came together around this issue,” she said. “We are grateful to the Roseville City Council members for their compassion and for taking a stand against the pet store sale of dogs and cats from puppy and kitten mills.”

Citizens testified Monday night that the action was needed to protect consumers from unknowingly purchasing troubled animals reared in poor conditions.

One option for the store is to follow the lead of peer operations providing access to rescue animals, but Papineau said he hadn’t decided what to do next. “I haven’t gotten that far. It’s a possibility,” he said.

City officials stressed that the adverse findings, which Papineau had vigorously disputed, left them feeling they needed either to regulate stores more closely, at a cost that caused them to cringe, or simply stop the sales.

Coughlin said: “The humane model of pet stores working with shelters and rescues to offer animals for adoption is a proven one, both locally and nationally. It’s exciting to see Roseville join over 200 other jurisdictions [across the nation] that have enacted similar policies.”