WASHINGTON — Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is denying a report in The New York Times that he suggested last year he secretly record President Donald Trump in the White House to expose chaos in the administration.

Rosenstein says the story is "inaccurate and factually incorrect."

The report also says Rosenstein floated the idea of trying to remove Trump from office through the 25th Amendment.

The Times cites several people who described the episodes but were not named in Friday's report.