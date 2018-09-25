– When Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein headed to the White House on Monday morning, he was ready to resign and convinced — wrongly, it turned out — that President Donald Trump was about to fire him. Top Justice Department aides scrambled to draft a statement about who would succeed him.

By the afternoon, Rosenstein was back at his Pennsylvania Avenue office seven blocks away, still employed as the Justice Department’s second-in-command, and, for the time being at least, still in charge of the Russia ­investigation.

What happened in between was a confusing drama in which buzzy news reports of Rosenstein’s imminent departure set in motion a dash to the White House, an offer to resign, Capitol Hill speculation about Rosenstein’s successor and, finally, a reprieve from an out-of-town president.

“We’ll be determining what’s going on,” Trump said from New York, where he was meeting with foreign leaders at the U.N. General Assembly. Asked about Rosenstein, Trump said, “We’re going to have a meeting on Thursday when I get back.”

Even for an administration famous for chaos and rival factions, Monday’s events offered a remarkable display of the anxiety gripping the Trump administration after a New York Times report Friday said that Rosenstein had considered secretly taping the president and had discussed using the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

Rosenstein called the account “inaccurate.” But it raised new questions about the fate of the deputy attorney general, who has repeatedly clashed with Trump and his supporters on Capitol Hill over the Russia inquiry. Critics called for him to be fired. Allies demanded he stay.

This account of the past several days is based on interviews with people close to Rosenstein, White House advisers, Justice Department officials, lawmakers from both parties and others familiar with the situation. By Friday evening, concerned about testifying to Congress over the revelations that he discussed wearing a wire to the Oval Office and invoking the constitutional trigger to remove Trump from office, Rosenstein had become convinced that he should resign, according to people close to him. He offered during a late-day visit to the White House to quit, according to one person familiar with the encounter, but White House Chief of Staff John Kelly demurred.

Aides began planning for his departure. Also, Rosenstein again told Kelly that he was considering resigning. On Sunday, Rosenstein repeated the assertion in a call with White House counsel Don McGahn, who asked Rosenstein to postpone their discussion until Monday.

Some White House officials also believed that only the president could legally accept Rosenstein’s resignation, not Kelly, according to two people familiar with internal discussions.

By 9 a.m. Monday, Rosenstein was in his Justice Department office when reporters started calling. Was it true that Rosenstein was planning to resign, they asked. Officials at the Justice Department took the inquiries as evidence that the White House wanted to speed that outcome.

Rosenstein and Ed O’Callaghan, his top deputy, raced out of the building and headed to the White House for what they expected to be the final word. Justice Department officials told reporters that Rosenstein expected to be fired upon arriving there.

Spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores began drafting a news release that Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was on his way back from a weekend in Alabama, would distribute if Rosenstein were fired.

At the White House, the deputy attorney general slipped into a West Wing side entrance and headed to the counsel’s office to meet with McGahn, who had by then been told by Kelly that Rosenstein was on his way and wanted to resign.

Rosenstein was emotional, according to people familiar with his meeting with McGahn. He wanted to leave on amicable terms, not in a manner that would trigger an angry Twitter tirade from Trump.

But McGahn, who is set to leave the White House as soon as the Supreme Court nomination is concluded, reminded Rosenstein of his own ­short-term status and directed him to talk to Kelly.

Two people familiar with the discussions described Kelly as “conflicted” about Rosenstein’s fate, believing that a departure before the midterm elections in November would be bad for the president. At some point, Rosenstein and Trump had what the president’s spokeswoman called “an extended conversation” about the Times article.

Trump had already planned to clean house at the Justice Department — but not until after the elections, according to one person who had discussed Rosenstein with Trump before last week’s Times article. Monday’s drama about an imminent resignation created an unwanted headache.

Word began leaking out of the White House that Rosenstein had joined a previously scheduled meeting of top administration officials in the West Wing — evidence that he had not resigned or been fired.

Speculation continued until 12:48 p.m., when press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted that Rosenstein had requested a conversation with the president.

“Because the president is at the United Nations General Assembly and has a full schedule with leaders from around the world, they will meet on Thursday when the president returns to Washington,” ­Sanders said.

Within the hour, Rosenstein left the White House and was captured by news cameras being escorted to his black SUV by Kelly. The release that Flores drafted did not go out.

But the fact that Rosenstein may be on the job for at least another 72 hours is unlikely to be the end of the story. A departure by Rosenstein this week would thrust the administration into further turmoil only weeks before the ­midterms.

As the top Justice Department official overseeing the investigation by Robert Mueller, Rosenstein has long been the target of Trump’s bitter grievance about what he calls a politically motivated witch hunt. Rosenstein has repeatedly backed Mueller.

If Rosenstein leaves, Noel Francisco, the solicitor general, would assume oversight of the Russia investigation.